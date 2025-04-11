W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 462,452 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.50% of W. R. Berkley worth $112,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on WRB. Barclays lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

