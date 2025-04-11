Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stake Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.17% of Voya Financial worth $77,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $8,018,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 415,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,591,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.