Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $99.24 and last traded at $101.18. Approximately 2,435,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,835,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.31 and a 200-day moving average of $141.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Vistra by 9.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

