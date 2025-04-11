Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 5153463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 11.1 %

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $458,730.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,779.84. This trade represents a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 819.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 526.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.