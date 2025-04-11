Viking (NYSE:VIK) Trading 9.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.28. 856,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,310,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Viking to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion and a PE ratio of 151.52.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Viking by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Viking by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Viking by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viking by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

