Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 468 ($6.07) and last traded at GBX 468 ($6.07), with a volume of 1430519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471 ($6.11).
Vietnam Enterprise Trading Up 1.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 575.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 582.62. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -340.47 and a beta of 0.59.
Vietnam Enterprise Company Profile
Launched in 1995, Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL) was listed on the LSE in July 2016. It is the longest running closed-end fund focused on Vietnam and one of the largest which invests in listed and pre-IPO companies in Vietnam that offer attractive growth and value metrics . The fund has a strong ESG commitment driven by a close relationship with the IFC.
