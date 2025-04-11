VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (NASDAQ:MDCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (NASDAQ:MDCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 30.9% increase from VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.009181.
VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ MDCP opened at $26.20 on Friday. VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.09.
VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Company Profile
