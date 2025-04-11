Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at CIBC

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.75.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$8.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.25. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$7.29 and a one year high of C$17.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

