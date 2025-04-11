Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $257.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.57 and its 200-day moving average is $288.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.