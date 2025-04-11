Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,399,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 3,490,117 shares.The stock last traded at $55.60 and had previously closed at $55.54.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

