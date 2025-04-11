Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,399,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 3,490,117 shares.The stock last traded at $55.60 and had previously closed at $55.54.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

