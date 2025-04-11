Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s 3rd Largest Position

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

VOO opened at $482.06 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $526.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.17. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

