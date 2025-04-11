Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Elios Financial Group Inc.

Elios Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 4.2% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Elios Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIGI opened at $78.61 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $89.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

