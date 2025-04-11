Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,434,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after acquiring an additional 168,536 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,201,000 after purchasing an additional 143,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,377,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,398,000 after purchasing an additional 102,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,347,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,552,000 after purchasing an additional 98,335 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

