Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,563,000 after buying an additional 1,599,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,154 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,395 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,738,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,446,000 after buying an additional 931,799 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $48.09 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

