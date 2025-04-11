VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,334,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 39,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter.

SMH opened at $196.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.05. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

