VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.50, but opened at $52.87. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 1,790,471 shares.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,968,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,924,000 after buying an additional 663,924 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,468,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,785,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,336,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,481,000 after buying an additional 229,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 964,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,223,000 after acquiring an additional 140,026 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

