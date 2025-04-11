Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,298,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,703,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Vale worth $38,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vale by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 349,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 98,899 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vale by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vale by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 148,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 92,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Price Performance

VALE opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

