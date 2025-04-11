Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 759164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Fahmi Karam acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $296,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,831.04. The trade was a 7.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upbound Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Upbound Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Upbound Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

