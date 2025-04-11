United States Steel (NYSE:X) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 9935106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

United States Steel Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United States Steel by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

