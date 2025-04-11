UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CAO Sells $127,375.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
UiPath Stock Performance
PATH opened at $10.66 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Trading of UiPath
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
