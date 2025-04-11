UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CAO Sells $127,375.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PATH opened at $10.66 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

