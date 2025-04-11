UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Price

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.40.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.73. The company had a trading volume of 109,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,193. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.11. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total value of $73,624.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,503.04. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

