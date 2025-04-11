Truist Financial Cuts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $732.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $956.00 to $732.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $910.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $752.14.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $580.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $647.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $742.14. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in United Rentals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

