Trexquant Investment LP Invests $904,000 in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.14% of OppFi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OppFi by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OppFi

In other news, insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 10,377 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $78,242.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,754.34. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Vennettilli sold 43,238 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $408,599.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,700.90. This represents a 32.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 708,407 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,563 in the last three months. Company insiders own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. OppFi Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $721.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 1.61.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OppFi Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

OppFi Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

