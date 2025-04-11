Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,521 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Indivior worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDV. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Indivior during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Indivior by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Indivior by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 179,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56,224 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Indivior Price Performance
Indivior stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. Indivior PLC has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 0.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INDV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
Indivior Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
