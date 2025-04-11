Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,440 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $37,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 200,666.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,226,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,073 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $37,179,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.95.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $123.99 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.41 and a 200-day moving average of $153.44.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,877,766. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

