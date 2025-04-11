Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $23,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 113,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 47,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 22,814 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,160.34. This trade represents a 40.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. The trade was a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $32.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $54.63.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

