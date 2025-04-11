Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $33,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 65,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 67,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $151.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.25 and a 200-day moving average of $190.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $245,916.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,964,058. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,870. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

