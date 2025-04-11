Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 150 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $30,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,580.00 to $1,410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.78.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,144. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,297.35 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,335.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,324.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

