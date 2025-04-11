TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.78.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,297.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,335.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,324.78. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,144. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,476,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

