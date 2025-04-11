Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$42.40 and last traded at C$42.15, with a volume of 97549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.60.
TXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.86.
In other Torex Gold Resources news, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total transaction of C$162,898.31. Also, Director Caroline Donally acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,908.00. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
