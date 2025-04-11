TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Stock Price Up 7.2% – Should You Buy?

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

TomTom Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

