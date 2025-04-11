Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Toll Brothers by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

