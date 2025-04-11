Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 516 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 4.4% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $28,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,580.00 to $1,410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.78.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total transaction of $4,080,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,144. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,297.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,335.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,324.78. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

