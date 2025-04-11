Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Grows Stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 120.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned 0.11% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URNM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URNM opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.17. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $60.17.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

