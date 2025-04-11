Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Buys 223,145 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,738,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,145 shares during the quarter. Denison Mines makes up approximately 0.7% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned about 0.31% of Denison Mines worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,879,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305,332 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,131,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,504 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,939,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of DNN opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNN shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

