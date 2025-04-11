Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Purchases 876,106 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 299.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,168,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876,106 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up 4.0% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 0.09% of Arista Networks worth $129,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,620,270,000 after buying an additional 72,311,318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 330.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,371,848,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,833,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

ANET stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.29. The company has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $159,409.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,752.64. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $9,248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,155.36. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,031 shares of company stock worth $39,364,943. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

