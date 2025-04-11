Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Down 20% – What’s Next?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.16 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.16 ($0.02). 280,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,639,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.77.

About Thruvision Group

(Get Free Report)

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.