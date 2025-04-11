Thor Explorations’ (THX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.45) target price on the stock.
Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 27.30 ($0.35) on Tuesday. Thor Explorations has a 1-year low of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 27.30 ($0.35). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £226.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.49.
