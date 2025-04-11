Thomas Rowe Wright Purchases 794 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Stock

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Rowe Wright bought 794 shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,949.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,949.26. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $14.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $17.25.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.