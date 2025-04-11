Thomas Rowe Wright Purchases 794 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Stock

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Rowe Wright bought 794 shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,949.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,949.26. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $14.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

