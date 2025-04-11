Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 1488590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

Separately, Research Capitl raised shares of Theratechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.74 million, a P/E ratio of -31.13, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -293.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company that addresses the unmet medical needs of HIV patients. It mainly operates in Canada and the United States. The company has two approved products, EGRIFTA marketed in Canada and the United States, and Trogarzo approved for commercialization in the United States.

