Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 1488590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Research Capitl raised shares of Theratechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
Theratechnologies Stock Up 48.6 %
Theratechnologies Company Profile
Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company that addresses the unmet medical needs of HIV patients. It mainly operates in Canada and the United States. The company has two approved products, EGRIFTA marketed in Canada and the United States, and Trogarzo approved for commercialization in the United States.
