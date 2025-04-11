The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,138,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,873,000 after acquiring an additional 488,322 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,258,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,101,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 276,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $511,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,492.50. This trade represents a 28.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $5,128,278.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 714,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,907,316.72. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $55.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

