The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $32.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Mosaic by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

