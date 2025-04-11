The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $30.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

