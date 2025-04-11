The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.5% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $353.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.45 and its 200-day moving average is $396.27.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

