The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to Hold

Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Fortescue Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 399,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38. Fortescue has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $36.87.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

