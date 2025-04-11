TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Veritas upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on TFI International

TFI International Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.