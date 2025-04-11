Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWA. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 51,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EWA stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

