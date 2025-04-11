Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys Shares of 13,100 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $10.85 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

Invesco Preferred ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

