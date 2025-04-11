Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

VTI stock opened at $257.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.