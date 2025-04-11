Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 350,485 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $2,017,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 6.9 %

Broadcom stock opened at $172.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $810.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

